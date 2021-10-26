The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 986 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,969 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,137 shares of company stock worth $65,648 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.18. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

