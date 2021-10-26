The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 616,685 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $7,884,000. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 293,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 278,764 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 751,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 266,471 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 260,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of ACRE opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 106.06%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

