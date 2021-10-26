The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,993,000 after acquiring an additional 178,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after buying an additional 1,773,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,706,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,303,000 after buying an additional 113,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,775 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,344 shares of company stock worth $2,919,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

HIG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,130. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

