The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Down 6.7%

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.13 and last traded at $43.55. 10,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 356,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.
A number of research firms recently commented on GBX. Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,394.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
About The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)
Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.
