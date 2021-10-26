The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Down 6.7%

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.13 and last traded at $43.55. 10,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 356,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBX. Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,394.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

