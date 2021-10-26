The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €136.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €136.00 ($160.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €120.63 ($141.92).

SY1 traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €117.15 ($137.82). 230,320 shares of the company traded hands. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €119.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €115.32.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

