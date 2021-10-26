The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 605 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 477.18 ($6.23).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 442.70 ($5.78) on Monday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market cap of £90.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 394.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 416.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

