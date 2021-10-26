The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 28.78%.

NASDAQ TCFC traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. 8,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,052. The firm has a market cap of $211.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Community Financial has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

In other news, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Brian Adams purchased 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

