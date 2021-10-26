The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $134,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

KO stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $54.43. 31,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,612,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $234.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

