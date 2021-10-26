The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $90.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

SCHW stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,268,248 shares of company stock worth $98,888,858. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

