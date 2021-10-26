The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $82.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,268,018 shares of company stock worth $98,869,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

