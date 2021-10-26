The Carlyle Group (CG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CG stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $93,560,278.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $205,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

