The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $492.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $564.00 to $492.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $797.80.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $506.38 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $493.05 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.73.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 960.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 86.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

