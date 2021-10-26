The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $141.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $114.50 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $141.87. The stock had a trading volume of 32,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,076. The stock has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $141.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

