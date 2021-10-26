The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTB opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

