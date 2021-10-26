The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NTB opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.95.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
