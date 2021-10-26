Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Lowered to “Sell” at Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Tgs Asa stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

