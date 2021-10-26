TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$122.59.

TFII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get TFI International alerts:

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,255,417.11. Insiders have sold 100,712 shares of company stock worth $14,304,279 in the last 90 days.

TSE:TFII traded down C$1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$144.82. The stock had a trading volume of 124,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,237. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$58.27 and a 1-year high of C$148.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$138.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.