Tesco’s (TSCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 273.95 ($3.58) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 254.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 237.83. The firm has a market cap of £21.18 billion and a PE ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

In other news, insider John Allan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($61,405.80).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

