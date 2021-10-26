Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $95.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of THC stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,475. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 204,336 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 84,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

