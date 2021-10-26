Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,709 shares of company stock worth $5,899,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $45,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

