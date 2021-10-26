Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Holdings Decreased by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $445.07 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $304.18 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.98.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

