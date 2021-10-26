Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Societe Generale

Research analysts at Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS THNPF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

