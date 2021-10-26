TD Securities Increases Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$80.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a hold rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.04.

STN opened at $55.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 824.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,685,000 after acquiring an additional 953,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Stantec by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stantec by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 54.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,775,000 after purchasing an additional 427,890 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

