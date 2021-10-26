Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

TARS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.48. 26,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,434.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $725,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

