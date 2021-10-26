Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 88.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $114.87. The company had a trading volume of 62,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,939,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $83.16 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $116.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 45.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

