Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 6.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 40.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 13.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 623,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.79. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.