Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €140.00 ($164.71) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €120.30 ($141.53).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €117.15 ($137.82) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €119.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.32.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

