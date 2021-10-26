Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) Position Boosted by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) by 301.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,422 shares during the quarter. Switchback II comprises about 0.6% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Switchback II were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWBK. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Switchback II in the second quarter worth approximately $5,629,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Switchback II in the second quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Switchback II in the second quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in Switchback II by 20.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWBK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,696. Switchback II Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

SWBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Switchback II in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Switchback II in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company.

About Switchback II

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

