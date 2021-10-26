Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 22,552 Shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,552 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of FUT opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

