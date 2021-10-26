Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 14,236 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.59% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDEC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth $490,000.

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

