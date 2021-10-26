Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

