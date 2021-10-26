Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 5,660 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.39% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,336,000.

NYSEARCA:BSEP opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

