Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $46.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several brokerages have commented on SGRY. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

SGRY traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.13. 9,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 3.15.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

