Sunoco LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Sunoco has a payout ratio of 87.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Sunoco to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.7%.

Sunoco stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

