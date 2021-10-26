Sterling Construction (STRL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. On average, analysts expect Sterling Construction to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

NASDAQ:STRL traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,166. The company has a market cap of $690.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.