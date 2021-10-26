Stephens Increases OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $87.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OMF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.15.

NYSE OMF opened at $54.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.42. OneMain has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,537,000 after acquiring an additional 557,675 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in OneMain by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,061,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,520,000 after acquiring an additional 234,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in OneMain by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,688,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

