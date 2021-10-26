Stellar Tops 24 Hour Volume of $504.35 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and approximately $504.35 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00070287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00070718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00111301 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00076811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00101666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,503.42 or 1.00377227 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,679 coins and its circulating supply is 24,131,666,998 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

