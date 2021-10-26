State Street Corp Has $1.10 Billion Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,102,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.14.

ZBRA stock opened at $532.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $553.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.72. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $281.02 and a 1-year high of $594.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

