Stadium Capital Management LLC Has $67.96 Million Stock Holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Stadium Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,784 shares during the period. WW International accounts for approximately 32.8% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned 2.69% of WW International worth $67,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of WW International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of WW International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of WW International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. 15,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,148. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. WW International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

