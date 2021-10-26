Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Holdings Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

SAVE opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

