SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,339,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216,765 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $116,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

