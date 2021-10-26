Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%.

NASDAQ SMBC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $48.26. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $429.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

