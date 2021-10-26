South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.72. South State reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

SSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of SSB stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.80. 280,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,128. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.07. South State has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in South State by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of South State by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,311,000 after purchasing an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 15.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of South State by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,462,000 after purchasing an additional 183,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of South State by 22.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 775,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,912,000 after purchasing an additional 143,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

