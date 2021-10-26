South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.72. South State reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover South State.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.
Shares of SSB stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.80. 280,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,128. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.07. South State has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in South State by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of South State by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,311,000 after purchasing an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 15.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of South State by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,462,000 after purchasing an additional 183,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of South State by 22.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 775,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,912,000 after purchasing an additional 143,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.
About South State
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
