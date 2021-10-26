SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $199.07 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 26th. SOLVE has a market cap of $127.99 million and approximately $199.07 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 265.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00083815 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020896 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,321,873 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

