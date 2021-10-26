SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

SDC stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

