SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.55 million.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 166.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.71.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,016 shares of company stock worth $4,813,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

