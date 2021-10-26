SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as drilling opportunities to create long-term value for its shareholders. Given the company’s increasing focus on crude oil, specifically in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford areas, we believe that it will be able to boost oil-weighted activity in the coming days. Furthermore, the encouraging results from its Austin Chalk assets are major positive. The upstream firm expects overall production for 2021 to go beyond the 2020 level, which will boost earnings in the coming quarters. The increased oil and gas prices have created a favorable scenario for the company, which is helping it to improve its financial situation. Consequently, SM Energy is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

SM has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

SM opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $33.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

