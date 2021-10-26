SKALE Network Price Tops $0.33 (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $706.20 million and $28.83 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00051072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00106940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.51 or 0.00208540 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,114,148,528 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

