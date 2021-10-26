SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.SITE Centers also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.13-1.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SITC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. 14,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,325. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.02 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.89.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

