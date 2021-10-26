Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Up 6.2%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 1,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 172,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). Analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

