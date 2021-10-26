Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SSD stock traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.19. 282,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,978. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.78. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research firms have commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

